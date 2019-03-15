Evelyn Reed, 92

Funeral services for Evelyn Reed will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Chadron with Dr Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Evelyn passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford. She was 92 years old.

Evelyn Marie (Fleishman) Reed was born at the Bootjer Hospital in Crawford on June 20, 1926, to Walter and Catherine Fleishman of Belmont. She was raised, along with her sisters and brother, on the Fleishman farm southwest of Belmont. She attended the Belmont School through 10th grade and graduated from Crawford High School in 1943.

After high school, Evelyn worked in Crawford at the Nash Finch Company and the phone company. She worked at Fort Robinson during WWII. She met Maurice Reed at a dance in Crawford, after he’d returned from the war. They continued dancing together for 70 years.

Evelyn and Maurice were married January 27, 1947. They lived in Crawford until 1953 when they moved to the farm north of Squaw Mound where they raised their children, Lloyd, Diane and Sue. In 1984, they moved to the Reed Farm, originally owned by Maurice’s grandfather. In 2012, they moved to Chadron and lived at Prairie Pines Lodge until 2017.

Evelyn was a member of The Squaw Mound Homemakers Extension Club for more than 50 years. Evelyn and Maurice enjoyed square dancing and belonged to the Grand Square square dancing club. They also were members of the Chadron Centennial Saddle Club and the Crawford Eagles and Chadron American Legion. They enjoyed traveling and went on numerous group bus trips throughout the United States, road trips, including a trip to Canada, and traveled to Europe for their 50th wedding anniversary. Evelyn, her good friend Carmen Cook, daughter Diane and daughter-in-law Shirley traveled to Italy in 2003.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice, her sisters, Dora, Betty and Leola, and brother Eugene. She is survived by her children, Lloyd (Shirley) of Loveland CO, Diane Durnin of Portland OR and Sue Daise of Chadron, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the First Congregational Church of Chadron and for the Northwest Community Action Partnership.. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

