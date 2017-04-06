Evelyn Hewitt, 87

Evelyn Hewitt passed away on April 3, 2017. Evelyn was born in Sidney, NE on a family farm homestead to James and Anna (Skrdle) Oliverius on October 10, 1929. She received her education at District 40, Lodgepole, NE and graduated from Sunol High School, Sunol, NE.

Evelyn’s first job was in the grocery department at Greenlees in Sidney. She went on to becoming employed as a catalog department head in Montgomery Wards in Sidney.

She was united in marriage to Vern Hewitt January 31, 1953. To this union there were three children, Lawrence, Diana and David as well as three step-daughters, Merna (Shari), Dixie and Gloria. They celebrated 47 years of marriage.

They later made their home in Chadron. Evelyn was employed at Gibsons, later on becoming Pamida, for 25 years. She retired in 1994.

Evelyn was the first clerk for Arner Auction Service, helping her grandson start his business and continued helping for almost 20 years.

Evelyn’s light of her life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending time with her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Vern, her son David, parents, brother and nephews.

She is survived by: Son: Lawrence Hewitt, wife Pam

Daughter: Diana Arner, husband Steve,

Daughter-in-law, Candee Staman,

Stepdaughters: Merna (Shari) McKiven, husband Richard

Dixie Stricker, husband Dan an Gloria Floyd

Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren: Chadd Arner / special friend Bobbi, Barrett

Nikki Daringer / husband John, Cash & Carter

Matt Hewitt / wife Janet, Reese, Olivia & Hudson

Portia Shepperd / husband Josh, Peyton & Quinten

Shylee Grimm / husband Willie, Katie

Her Prairie Pines Family

Many family and friends

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Senior Center. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.