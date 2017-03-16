Evaline (Johnson) Norman, 99

Funeral services for Evaline (Johnson) Norman of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Crawford at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Mrs. Norman passed away on March 14, 2017 in Crawford, Nebraska.

Evaline was born on March 27, 1917 in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

She was 99.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department or the Crawford United Methodist Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

