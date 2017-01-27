Eva R. Hernandez, 87, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

She was born December 15, 1929 in Laredo, Texas to Francisco and Angela (Arizola) Renteria.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Rios of Aurora, CO; her sister, Connie Goss of Aurora, CO; brothers, Joe Renteria of Huntsville, MO, Frank Renteria of Terre Haute, IN and Jesse Renteria of Hill City, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son David Hernandez, sisters, Maria and Asuncion, and brothers, Manuel, Gilbert, Jesse, Jesse and Kenneth.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Highland Park Care Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.