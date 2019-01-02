Eugene L. “Gene” Fast, 89

Graveside services for Gene Fast, 89 of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

January 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska with

Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Mr. Fast passed away on December 31, 2018 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Eugene L. “Gene” Fast was born on October 23, 1929 in Staplehurst, Nebraska to

Calvin Fast and Emma Shonka. He was a Sargent in the United States Marine Corp.

Gene is survived by his adopted family, Diana (Steve) Arner, Nikki (John) Daringer

and family, and Chadd Arner (Bobbie Gill) and family. He is also survived by his

nieces, nephews, and children.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel,

PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.