Eubanks Double Gives Chadron State Win Over Emporia State

Chadron State College senior outfielder Aspen Eubanks had a walkoff base hit to end the Eagles’ final game of the weekend, in the seventh inning against Emporia State University, at the Lubbock Softball Classic on Sunday. CSC won 5-4 against the Hornets to finish the team’s seasoning-opening tourney with a non-conference record of 2-3.

Together with the Eagles’ win on Friday against the University of Texas Permian Basin, CSC tied the program’s most victories over NCAA Division II opponents on opening weekend.

“Today, we came together as a team and fought for this win,” said coach Kaley Scearcy . “It feels good to end the tournament on a high note, and we’re proud. With that said, we aren’t satisfied. We know that we have work to do in order to get to where we want to be. We want to carry today’s momentum forward.”

Eubanks had four RBI, on a three-run homer and an RBI single in the seventh.

Jessica Jarecki got the win for the Eagles in the circle, going the full seven innings with six strikeouts to allow only two earned runs.

Chadron State takes on five different opponents in another tournament at St. George, Utah, next weekend.