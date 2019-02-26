Etta M. Henley, 94

Etta M. Henley passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, after living in assisted care there for 6 years, being close to her son. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance, with Jeanie Sedivy from the Alliance Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Etta was born Dec 23, 1924 in Lincoln, NE to Samuel and Katherine (Wiese) Mundt. She was married to Vern Henley on February 15, 1946, in Alliance. They had two children, John Terry and Jan Joleen. Etta spent her childhood and received her education in the Berea and Alliance area. She was employed at Thieles Drug Store and Gambles. After her marriage to Vern, she was his part-time bookkeeper and support for their Culligan businesses in Alliance and Kalispell, Montana. She was always an avid gardener and homemaker for her family.

Since returning to Nebraska from Montana in 1993, Etta was a member of the Gering Methodist Church, the VFW auxiliary, and a shopper for seniors and the Co-Op food store in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Survivors are her son, John Henley, wife Phyllis, and daughter, Jan Carter, husband John. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Erik Koshman, wife Missy and their daughter, Aubrey; Angela Voss, mother of Alex Gallo and Lillianna Voss; Amber Benjamin, mother of Cruise, Costen, and Ruby Benjamin; Alicia Fine, husband Brad, and children, Brittan and Graham.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Vern Henley, her parents Samuel and Katherine Mundt, her brothers Hans Dickinson, Christopher Mundt, LeeRoy Mundt and Elmer Mundt, and her sisters Loretta Hinman, Phoebe Franklin, Dolly Mundt and an infant sister.

Donations for a memorial may be made to the United Methodist Church in Gering, Nebraska, or your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.