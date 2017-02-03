Esther Mae Rigney, 93, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance.

Esther was born in Alliance, Nebraska on December 4, 1923, to George Alvin and Jessie Estella (Smith) Fosket. She spent her childhood in Sioux and Morrill Counties. She graduated with the Class of 1941 from Bayard High School.

Esther met her future husband, John Rigney, while working at the air base in Alliance. He was a native of Staten Island, New York. They were married in Alamogordo, New Mexico on April 2, 1945. The couple then moved to Staten Island. Esther took the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan to her work at the New York Stock Exchange. They left New York and moved to Alliance in 1959.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen, of Sun City, AZ and a host of nieces and nephews in Nebraska and New York. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents, George and Jessie, sisters Dorothy and Norma, brothers George, Alvin and Byron, a niece, two nephews and a grand niece.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner and Father Roy Pasala officiating. The Rosary will be at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.

