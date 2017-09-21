Escaped Nebraska Inmate Captured In Western Iowa 

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials say an armed Nebraska inmate who escaped in a government vehicle transporting him has been captured in western Iowa.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 37-year-old Eric Scott walking near the sheriff’s department in Council Bluffs around noon Thursday and arrested him without incident.

Deputies say a service weapon that belonged to an eastern Nebraska sheriff’s deputy was found in a backpack Scott was carrying when he was arrested.

Investigators say Scott was being transferred by a Dodge County deputy Wednesday when Scott commandeered the car south of Wahoo, pushing the deputy out of the vehicle. The deputy suffered minor injuries

Scott was serving two to four years for fifth-offense drunken driving conviction when he escaped.