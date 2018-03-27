Escape From The Library Challenge In Alliance

The Alliance Public Library will host an “Escape from the Library” escape room challenge for students in sixth grade through high school. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave. Participants may register in advance, up to the day of the challenge, by stopping in at the library or by calling (308)762-1387. You may sign up as a team or by yourself.

During the challenge, teams will need to find the combinations for several different locks to “escape” the library. They will follow clues, solve puzzles, and use deductive reasoning to figure out the codes. In the process, they may even learn something about the library, although the emphasis is on fun. There is no cost to attend this event.

For more information, please contact Elaine Connelly Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.