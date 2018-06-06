Errors haunt Sidney late, Gering seniors win 13-4

The Gering seniors have won six times in the early summer season thanks to a 13-4 road victory at Legion Field in Sidney Tuesday.

In a game that featured seven errors a side, Gering capitalized on several by Sidney late with a four-run sixth followed by a five-run seventh to break a 4-4 tie and win going away. The four that scored in the sixth came without a base hit.

Gering’s Chris Palomo was a two-way star Tuesday going 3-for-3 at the dish with three RBIs including a two-run homer in the first, and an RBI triple in the seventh.

Palomo pitched the second half of the game in relief of Brayden Tarr who allowed four runs on six hits. Palomo didn’t let a run cross and gave up just one hit in his 3 1-3 innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Gering collected 14 hits to Sidney’s seven.

The Gering juniors are 2-2 after handling Sidney 13-5 in the doubleheader opener Tuesday.

Gering’s seniors improved to 6-3 and will head to Bridgeport Wednesday for a 7:00 tilt with the Bombers that follows the juniors game set for 5:00.