Entry deadline March 31 for Nebraska Handwriting Contest

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The entry deadline is March 31 for this year’s Nebraska Handwriting Contest.

The contest is aimed at promoting and encouraging good penmanship and is open to Nebraska residents in four age categories: 12 and younger, ages 13-16, ages 17-49 and ages 50 and older.



It is administered by the Teacher Education Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Contestants will be provided text to copy for their entries, which must be written in any of the various styles of cursive handwriting and not printed. Rules and text to be copied is available online.

Entries should be mailed to: Nebraska Handwriting Contest, Attention: Julie Agard, University of Nebraska at Kearney/Department of Teacher Education, Kearney, NE, 68849.

Contact Agard at 308-865-8556 for more information.