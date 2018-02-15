Employment Scam In Box Butte County

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “During the morning of February 15, 2018, the Alliance Police Department received a complaint about a possible employment opportunity advertisement scam. A print classifieds ad featured in the Alliance Times Herald over the past four weeks offered $350 per week for office/clerical work. Those who responded to the ad were asked to perform online shopping for an unknown person. It is suspected that the individual responsible for the advertisement provided fictitious information to Alliance Times Herald. This matter is currently under investigation.”

“Do not respond to this advertisement. If you already provided personal information to anyone regarding this advertisement scam, please contact Lieutenant Henion at the Alliance Police Department. “

“Always use caution when responding to an advertisement in which the only form of contact is an email address. Exercise good judgement before accepting a job that requires the shipment of goods or money from your personal address, especially when these services are not associated with a known company.”