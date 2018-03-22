Emma Strotheide, Hay Springs Teacher Of The Month



The Eagle Radio team cruised over to the small community of Hay Springs to celebrate another amazing teacher who not only gives so much to the Hay Springs Public School System and her students, but also the community. Emma Strotheide was nominated seven times and was chosen as the February teacher of the month. In the nominations, one in particular, it stated she is instrumental in recognizing our Veteran’s by purchasing a rose for Each Veteran in the school and has her students write thank you notes to the Veterans. Emma also serves on many boards within the school and community, her students shared they go to the local nursing home and also have a program to celebrate a local couple in the senior community each year. Who could forget the learning and teaching that goes on within the 3rd grade class at Hay Springs Elementary. Mrs. Strotheide is very dedicated in coming in early and also staying late to help her students. When asked what the students have learned throughout the year, it ranged from multiplication and onto division, the different levels of government as well as a brand-new reading program. Overall the students were excited, Mrs. Strotheide was very surprised to be recognized and the Eagle Radio team along with Great local business sponsors couldn’t have chosen a better teacher for the February teacher of the month! Classroom goodies and items specifically for the teacher were provided by: Upper Niobrara White NRD, Nebraskaland Tire, and Webb Orthodontics. Treats for the classroom were provided by The Chadron Chamber of Commerce.

If you’d like to nominate an outstanding teacher or faculty member for your school, it’s easy by submitting a nomination. We’re always looking to celebrate and recognize great teachers in our area for all they do. Teacher are instrumental in the development of the children in our communities and Eagle Radio along with our sponsors are excited to recognize excellent teachers.



