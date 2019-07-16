Emergency officials urge flood victims to document damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State emergency officials are urging south-central Nebraska residents and local governments to document any damage they experienced from flooding earlier this month.

Officials with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency say they’re still collecting damage reports from local emergency management offices. They recommend documenting damage by photograph or video, if possible. They say affected people should register the damage with both their private insurer and local emergency management offices .

Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a disaster on May 16 that continued into July for tornadoes, flooding and other severe weather. State officials plan to use the information they collect in a disaster aid request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The governor’s declaration frees up state resources to help respond to and recover from the weather disasters.