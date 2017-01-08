EMERGENCY Chlorination of Hemingford Drinking Water

The Village of Hemingford Water Department will begin emergency chlorination of the village drinking water the afternoon of January 9th for a period of 9 days ending the 18th due to testing results that revealed coliform in the water.

Coliform in itself is not harmful to human beings but is an indicator of a potential problem. During this period, folks that are sensitive to chlorine, fish, or other pets that do not tolerate chlorinated water very well should take immediate steps to avoid any problems.

When this period of emergency chlorination is concluded and test results return to normal the public will again be notified.

If you have any questions call the Hemingford Village Office at 308-487-3465, Monday thru Friday form 9:00 to 5:00.