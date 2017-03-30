Emails About Keystone XL Could’ve Been Treated As Spam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska Public Service commissioner says she fears that tens of thousands of emails sent to the elected state board about the Keystone XL pipeline are being treated as spam, rather than as communications sent by people expressing their views.

Commission spokeswoman Deb Collins says that the Public Service Commission has received tens of thousands of nearly identical messages sent from the same domain. Collins says the commission is working with the state’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to manage the emails, because the commission can’t determine whether the emails are being sent by the public or are generated by a computer program.

The commission is in charge of reviewing and approving the path where TransCanada wants to construct an $8 million underground pipeline.