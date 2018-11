Broncos general manager John Elway says he’s going to “stay the course” with head coach Vance Joseph despite his 8-17 record since taking over after the 2016 season. Elway told Broncos broadcasting partner Orange & Blue 760 that he’s encouraged by the team’s improvement, although the 3-6 record is identical to last year’s mark after nine games. They’ve hung tough with some of the league’s top teams, losing by a combined 16 points to the Texans, Rams and Chiefs twice.