Elouise N. Cordell, 92, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 31, 1927 in Mason City, Nebraska to Albert Edward and Rovilla Nione (Haddix) Fielding.

She married Clayton Keith Cordell on April 4, 1946 in Mason City, Nebraska. Together they lived in Bingham from 1955 through 1965 when they moved to Alliance.

Elouise was a homemaker, worked at P.D.Q. for a time, cleaned houses, and was also a custodian at the Guardian State Bank. She especially enjoyed ceramics, card parties, dancing and jamborees.

She was a member of the Rebekah’s Lodge, Extension Club, R.S.V.P. and the Alliance Berean Church. She also volunteered her time at the Box Butte General Hospital Gift Shop.

Elouise is survived by her children, Marlene Teppert of Cheyenne, WY, Terry (Mary) Cordell and Bruce (Lori) Cordell, all of Alliance, Peggy (John) Sanner of Marysville, WA, and Deborah Johnson of Alliance; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Berean Church. Pastor Glenn Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1-7p.m.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Alliance Berean Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.