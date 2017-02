OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was electrocuted and burned in a downtown Omaha building has died.

On Tuesday Nebraska Medical Center spokesman Taylor Wilson confirmed the death of 59-year-old Steven Nitz, but Wilson said privacy rules prevented him from saying when Nitz died.

Authorities say Nitz was working as a contract electrician for Sprint Communications when he was injured Dec. 13. Firefighters soon put out the small fire, and investigators say the blaze was an accident.