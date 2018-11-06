Election Results November 6th 2018

2018 General Election Results (Updated 9:30pm)



Box Butte County

City Council:



Earl Jones

Pasha Korber-Gonzalez

Jim Fistler

Ralph Yeager

Mike Dafney

Annora Bentley

District 6 School Board:



Tim J. Kollars

Edison Red Nest III

Amanda K. Mockerman

Jacquelyn Mach

Cristy Whirlwind Horse

District 10 School Board Ward A:

Troy A. Turek

District 10 School Board Ward B:

Justin Ansley

District 10 School Board Ward C:

County Clerk:

Judy Messersmith

Clerk of the District Court:

Kevin Horn

County Assessor:

Michelle Robinson

County Sheriff:

Tammy Mowry

Public Defender:

Jon Worthman

County Treasurer:

Valery Bell

Dawes County

No results in at this time

Gov. and Lt. Gov:

R-Pete Ricketts/Mike Foley 57.74%

D-Bob Krist/Lynne Walz 42.26%

United States Senator – 6 year term:

R-Deb Fischer 56.36%

D-Jane Raybould 40.29%

L-Jim Schultz 3.36%

Secretary of State:

R-Bob Evnen 59.44%

D-Spencer Danner 40.56%

State Treasurer:

R-John Murante 100.00%

Attorney General:

R-Doug Peterson 100.00%

Auditor of Public Accounts:

R-Charlie Janssen 56.22%

D-Jane Skinner 43.78%

Measure 427-Medicaid Expansion:

For 54.43%

Against 45.57%