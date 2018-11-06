Election Results November 6th 2018

2018 General Election Results (Updated 9:30pm)
Box Butte County
City Council:
Earl Jones
Pasha Korber-Gonzalez
Jim Fistler
Ralph Yeager
Mike Dafney
Annora Bentley
District 6 School Board:
Tim J. Kollars
Edison Red Nest III
Amanda K. Mockerman
Jacquelyn Mach
Cristy Whirlwind Horse
District 10 School Board Ward A:
Troy A. Turek
District 10 School Board Ward B:
Justin Ansley
District 10 School Board Ward C:
County Clerk:
Judy Messersmith
Clerk of the District Court:
Kevin Horn
County Assessor:
Michelle Robinson
County Sheriff:
Tammy Mowry
Public Defender:
Jon Worthman
County Treasurer:
Valery Bell
Dawes County
No results in at this time
Gov. and Lt. Gov:
R-Pete Ricketts/Mike Foley 57.74%
D-Bob Krist/Lynne Walz 42.26%
United States Senator – 6 year term:
R-Deb Fischer 56.36%
D-Jane Raybould 40.29%
L-Jim Schultz 3.36%
Secretary of State:
R-Bob Evnen 59.44%
D-Spencer Danner 40.56%
State Treasurer:
R-John Murante 100.00%
Attorney General:
R-Doug Peterson 100.00%
Auditor of Public Accounts:
R-Charlie Janssen 56.22%
D-Jane Skinner 43.78%
Measure 427-Medicaid Expansion:
For 54.43%
Against 45.57%
Leave a Reply