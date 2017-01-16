Eileen Wilkins, 90, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

Theresa Eileen was born September 10, 1926 in Grand Island, NE to Michael and Katherine (Schulte) O’Malley.

On January 9, 1969 she was united in marriage to Wayne Wilkins.

Eileen worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse starting at St. Joseph’s Hospital and continuing at Box Butte General Hospital. Following her hospital career she continued in nursing with home health services.

She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Duane Whartman of Alliance, James (P.J.) Whartman of Loveland, CO, Jeanne (Hollis) Hackman of Sheridan, WY and Paul (Jody) Whartman of Alliance and her grandchildren, Luke Whartman, Nathan Whartman, Amanda Whartman, Aaron Whartman, Neil Whartman, Christopher Hackman, Derrick Hackman, Joshua Whartman and Rachel Yacob and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, Tom and her sisters, Kate, Dorothy and Millie.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.