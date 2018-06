2018 Chadron Wood Bat Legion Baseball Seniors Tournament

Game Schedule

Maurice Horse Field, Chadron, NE

Friday

11:00 – Alliance vs. Martin

1:30 – Martin vs. Gordon

4:00 – Gordon vs. Gering

6:30 – Gering vs. Alliance

Saturday

11:00 – Chadron vs. Morrill

1:30 – Morrill vs. Valentine

4:00 – Sidney vs. Valentine

6:30 – Chadron vs. Sidney

Sunday

9:00 – Sidney vs Morrill

11:30 – Gering vs. Martin

2:00 – Alliance vs. Gordon

4:30 – Chadron vs. Valentine

7:00 – Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #1