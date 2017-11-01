Eight-Man Football Playoffs Second Round Begins Soon With Hemingford at Medicine Valley

Kickoff for the second round of the Class D high school football playoffs is nearing this afternoon.

Hemingford is making the drive 232 miles southeast to Curtis where the Bobcats will face the undefeated Medicine Valley Raiders.

Scouting Med Valley they cruised by Cambridge 42-20 in the opening round, at home, and they’re 9-0 thanks to a strong rushing game averaging 282 yards. Senior Landon Lenz is a 1,400-yard rusher with a nose for paydirt – 26 rushing touchdowns. Medicine Valley has only thrown it 47 times all season, and Lenz is their leader in the receiving game as well with 11 catches. The winning recipe sounds simple for Hemingford on defense – stop two guys, Lenz and its senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Klintworth who’s gone for over 400 yards on the ground.

Looking at when Hemingford has the ball they’ll face a defense that shut out its first two opponents and allowed fewer than eight points in four games.

Listen live to the Bobcats today on 105.9 FM, kickoff is 3:00 Mountain.

Mullen thrashed Stuart 66-6 in the opener and the D2 West top-seed Broncos have to go on the road thanks to nine-seed Giltner’s 58-50 overtime win past Arapahoe. That’s a 5:00 Central kick tonight.

Garden County is trying to set up a potential showdown with Mullen in the quarterfinals. Garden is hosting Lawrence-Nelson today at 2:00 in Oshkosh. If it happens, Garden will have a shot to avenge its only loss of the year – to Mullen in late September.

Paxton and Perkins County are still alive and both have games today – Paxton faces 9-0 Twin Loup in Sargent, and Perkins gets 8-1 West Holt at noon in Grant.