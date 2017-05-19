Eight CSC Track-&-Field Eagles Named All-Region

Eight Chadron State College track and field athletes were named to a total of 12 All-Region awards Tuesday by the USTFCCCA coaches’ association.

The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the regions’ top-3 relay teams. The regions used for this award – Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West – match those used during the indoor track & field season.

Chadron State’s men earning All-Region honors are: Jesse Bleidt (hammer throw), Alejandro Garcia (1,500 meters), Blake Jacobs (shot put), and Cory Martens (hammer throw, discus).

For the women, the recipients are: Tessa Gorsuch (100 meter hurdles), Ashlyn Hanson (hammer throw), Mel Herl (shot put, discus throw, hammer throw), and Stachia Reuwsaat (long jump, 100 meter dash).