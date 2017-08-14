Efficiency in Second Week of Husker Fall Camp

The Nebraska football team completed its second week of fall camp on Saturday. The Huskers practiced for just over two overs in full pads inside Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Mike Riley met with the media following practice and commented on the practice.

“It was a fun day,” Riley said. “It was all critical situation stuff today. We had one regular drive, full speed live that was just like getting the ball after a touchback drive. Then we went into the high red fringe part of it at the 45 [yard line] and had a real drive. Then with the ones (first unit) we backed it back down and did some coming out, some more red zone, did a drill that was a lot of football situation stuff and then we let the young guys scrimmage for a bit to finish it up. They must’ve gotten 20 plus plays in there.”

Coach Riley also discussed his thoughts on the offense’s performance on Saturday.

“Overall there was more efficiency,” Riley said. “There was some snapshots that look like a picture of what we want to be. Some good play action down the field throws, good efficiency on third down stuff and we made a nice touchdown pass in the red zone. The efficiency parts of running the ball was pretty good. Play action off the run was pretty good, efficiency looked good at times and then you get down the red zone and make a nice move touchdown pass. It looked good. There was some stuff like that that I think was kind of that snapshot.”

Riley then mentioned the outline for the upcoming weeks as Nebraska moves from training camp and head into Arkansas State preparation.

“We’ve got three weeks from today,” Riley said. “This is going to be for us as we approach it. One more week of training. Then start heading into two weeks of more specific Arkansas State type stuff. That’s what our future looks like after today.”

Riley also noted that sophomore running back Tre Bryant was back on the practice field Saturday and performed well.

The Huskers take tomorrow off, but will be back on the practice field on Monday morning as they start their third week of training camp.