Edythe (Hathorn) Garner, 91

Edythe “Edy” Garner, 91, passed away at her home in Broken Bow, Nebraska

on Sunday, April 29th. A ‘Celebration of Life’ gathering will be held for family

and friends on Saturday, May 5th, between 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Veterans

Memorial Building in Broken Bow, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge

of the arrangements.

Edythe was born on January 22, 1927 near Irwin, Nebraska to Henry and

Martha Hathorn. She grew up on their family ranch along with 3 sisters and

3 brothers. She married Nyal Garner in 1943 and to this marriage 6 children

were born: Shirley, Jim, Sherry, Lynda, Monte and Debbie. She took great pride

in the fact that she had 15 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 9 great-

great grandchildren.

Edythe spent a big part of her life as a cook at Lakeside, Nebraska on the ranch

where she and Nyal raised their family. In 1972 she moved to Alliance where

she worked as a clerk at Haywards Open Range Western Store and H&R Block.

In 2012 she moved to Broken Bow.

Edythe is survived by her daughters, Shirley Herman of Belfry, MT and Deb Boyd

of Callaway, NE, her sister, Hazel Musfelt of Gordon, NE, daughter-in-law Marina

Garner, son-in-law John Olicer, and her many wonderful grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Jim and Monte,

two daughters, Sherry Oliver and Lynda Steffen, two grandsons, Brad Herman

and Dever Herman and a special friend, Don Herian.