Edward Joseph Bignell, 91

Well, Ed rode his last horse and bought his last new pickup! Ed J. Bignell, 91, passed

away peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at

Highland Park Care Center.

Edward Joseph Bignell was born July 11, 1926 in Alliance to Joe Devol and Blanch

Gwendolyn (Morris) Bignell, the 4th of six children. Growing up on the family ranch

in Morrill County, he developed a love of horses that lasted a lifetime only to be

rivaled by a yearly new pickup.

Ed graduated from Alliance High School with the class of 1944 and served in WW II

as a Radio Operator in the US Army. He met Jeannine Coder in Alliance and they

married on September 17, 1950. They were blessed with two daughters, Jill and Julie.

Life on the ranch was his dream and he loved every minute of it. Ed and his Mom loved

the Calcutta’s and rodeos and were not adverse to a good bet once in a while. In their

later years, Ed and Jeannine enjoyed wintering in New Braunfels, TX where he gathered

a new group of friends and good times.

Ed loved life and never met someone that he couldn’t talk and laugh with! His laughter

was well known around town and had friends young and old. He was one of a kind and

lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; daughters, Jill and Bruce Blume of Alliance and Julie

Bignell of Wylie, TX. Proud to call him Grandpa are Brent and Linda Blume, Omaha, NE,

Shannon and Jeff Aughe, Chandler, AZ, Erin Blume, Baltimore, MD, Courtney Blume,

Denver, CO, and Stephanie Bignell, Wylie, TX. Lucky great grandchildren are, Payton

and Avril Blume and their mother Lori, Bennington, NE, Mason and Brady Aughe,

Chandler, AZ and Addison and Brooklyn Bignell, Wylie, TX. He is also survived by

numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and very special, lifelong friends, Doug Crouse

and Jim Cody.

Ed was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joe and Blanch, his brother Bill Bignell

and sisters, Jeanne Schmitt, Nancy Bennett, Alice Steinruck and Betty Jo Bignell. The

family is now united again.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the United Methodist

Church with committal following at the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery. The family will host a

remembering time at the Eagles Club from 3-5 p.m.

Memorials are designated to East Point Horspice, C/O Brian Stephenson; Nebraska Veterans

Cemetery at Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 902; and Highland Park Care Center Physical

Therapy Department.

“While on this ride called “Life” you have to take the good with the bad, smile when you’re sad,

love what you’ve got and remember what you had. Always forgive but never forget, learn from

your mistakes but never regret. People change, things go wrong, just remember the ride goes on!”

