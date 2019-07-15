Edward J. McDuffie, 75, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 8, 1944 in Alliance, Nebraska.

Ed was raised by his grandparents, Jim and Nelly Osborn in Hemingford. He graduated from Hemingford High School in 1962 and moved to California. He worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft for 15 years and was very active in the labor union.

He married Susan Bracke in 1964. Four children were born to this union, Thomas, Kenny, Shannon and Kristina. They later divorced and Ed returned to the Alliance area, where On August 6, 1977, married Cheryl Fero, adding four step-children, Jared, Gina, Jason and Amy to the family. He worked for several places before spending 30 years with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, retiring in 2008. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and spent the last 11 years fighting this disease.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sisters, Sally Graves and Jackie Weiland; daughters, Shannon and Kristina; and step-children, Jared, Gina and Amy and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Wilma McDuffie, his grandparents, Jim and Nelly Osborn, his sons Thomas and Kenneth and his step-son, Jason.

Cremation has taken place and private memorial services may be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.