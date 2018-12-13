Economic Development Group To Host Nebraska Town Halls

(AP) — A new economic development group is hosting town hall events in Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk to talk with businesses and the public about ways to stimulate Nebraska’s long-term economy.

The events are scheduled for Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Scott Conference Center, and 3 to 5 p.m. at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.

The group Blueprint Nebraska is a citizen-led, statewide initiative that includes leaders in business, agriculture, government and higher education.

The group’s director, former state Sen. Jim Smith, says the coalition is seeking an honest and open discussion about business conditions in the region.

The group has held meetings in Chadron, Valentine, Scottsbluff/Gering and North Platte.