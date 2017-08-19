Eclipse Weekend Activities Planned in Crawford

This weekend in Crawford:

Come on over and check out all the goodies at the Craft Fair at the Crawford Community Building on First Street – Sat. 9-5; Sun noon to 5 pm;

For a western flair, check out the Senior Pro Rodeo activities on Sat and Sun at the Crawford Rodeo Grounds;

A new attraction: The White River Gathering at the “Arbor in the Park” – check out their fundraiser; And Native American Dancers will be performing on Saturday August 19 th only!

only! At Crawford’s Legend Buttes Golf Course – Sat. only – Longmont Astronomical Society presentation at 8:30 pm and Star Party at 9:00 pm

The Crawford City Park has campsites available and is host to a variety of activities with its horseshoe pit, playgrounds, tennis court and more. Down the street the city pool is open from 1 – 6.

Check out all the regional opportunities during your stay in the panhandle at our Information Booth at the junction of Hwy 20 and 2/71;

Experience totality in Crawford on Monday 21st!

