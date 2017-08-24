Eclipse Special Enforcement Figures Released

AUGUST 24, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were spread out

across the state for a special enforcement in support of traffic efforts around the Great American Eclipse.

With the large volume of cars on the road, troopers had contact with many drivers, both from Nebraska

and from out-of-state.

During the special enforcement, Troopers removed one impaired driver from the road for Driving While

Under the Influence of Drugs and arrested five people for drug possession. In total, 89 citations were

issued, including Speeding (72), Open Container (2), Driving Under Suspension (1), and No Seat Belt

(2). Troopers also assisted 41 motorists in need of help.

“This was an event like we’ve never seen before in Nebraska, with hundreds of thousands of people

coming from all over the world,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska

State Patrol. “NSP worked together with other agencies to do our part to make for a successful day.

We want to think the vast majority of drivers for being responsible on the road.”

One major public safety push for NSP and the Nebraska Department of Transportation was to direct

drivers not to park on Interstate 80 or other major highways. There were some drivers who attempted

to park on the shoulders, but were kept moving by NSP Troopers. Other notable activity included closing

both eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-80 due to over-parking and removing a group of people

from an I-80 overpass.

The special enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $9,480 from the Nebraska

Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).