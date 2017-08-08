Eclipse Across America Series and Educational Seminar

Eclipse Across America, Inc. and Curiosity Stream have partnered to create a four episode series titled “Eclipse Across America.” Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the eclipse from viewing locations to key details. A link to the video is available on the City of Alliance Facebook page.

Episode One includes footage of Carhenge and the Sandhills Drive In Theater and interviews conducted with Kevin Howard, Alliance Visitors Bureau Director and Becci Thomas, Curator of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

An educational seminar “Eclipse Across America, a Curiosity Stream Production” will be presented Sunday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m.at the Performing Arts Center located at 1450 Box Butte Avenue by Mark Bender, professional adventurer and educator, film maker, director and eclipse chaser. Mr. Bender will also be at Carhenge filming a possible 5th segment for Curiosity Stream.