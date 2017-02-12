East/West Shootout Day 3-Saturday Scores

BOYS
East-West Shootout
Alliance 49, McCook 36
Gering 75, North Platte 53
Scottsbluff 73, Lexington 65
Creek Valley 53, Peetz, Colo. 33
Gordon/Rushville 59, Morrill 20
Hyannis 50, Minatare 36
Sidney 92, Mitchell 53
Upton, Wyo. 62, Sioux County 37
GIRLS
East-West shootout
Alliance 61, McCook 46
Gering 66, North Platte 36
Scottsbluff 69, Lexington 62, OT
Creek Valley 59, Peetz, Colo. 40
Gordon/Rushville 46, Morrill 40
Hemingford 64, Leyton 18
Hershey 49, Kimball 37
Hyannis 63, Minatare 21
Mitchell 48, Sidney 40
Upton, Wyo. 45, Sioux County 35