Eastern Nebraska man killed in crash near Wahoo

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a 71-year-old Weston man has died in crash near Wahoo.



The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened Friday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92 and a county road west of Wahoo.

Witnesses told investigators that a pickup truck driven by 71-year-old John Berggren was pulling off the county road when it was broadsided by a semitrailer eastbound on Highway 92. Officials say Berggren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver and a passenger in the semi were taken to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.