East Entrance to BBGH Rehab & Wellness Center Temporarily Closed

For the next three weeks, starting immediately, the east entrance to the Rehab & Wellness Center at Box Butte General Hospital will be temporarily closed due to construction. Please use the main hospital entrance to visit the Rehab & Wellness Center for appointments or for Fitness Center use.

If you need assistance via wheelchair, please call 308.761.3372 ahead of time and someone will meet you at the entrance to assist you back to the department. Thank-you for your patience during our time of improvements!

