Early Morning Burglaries Result In One Arrest And Three Other Suspects



On Wednesday April 12, 2017 at 03:32 hours, Chadron PD received a call from a resident reporting that they observed several individuals inside their garage in the 700 block of Lake Street. The caller advised the group of four subjects wearing black hoodies ran south from that location when they opened their garage door. Chadron PD officers responded to the area and looked for the subjects but were unable to locate any of them.

At 07:25 hours Chadron PD received a call about a burglary that had occurred in the 400 block of West 8th Street. Chadron PD Officers responded and searched the area nearby; locating all of the missing items from the residence. Officers also located a backpack, not claimed by the caller, containing several more stolen items, including keys to other vehicles in Chadron and Gordon that had been reported missing but the vehicles had not yet been stolen. That backpack found by officers was identified and had been stolen during the rash of thefts several weeks ago in Chadron.

At approximately 10:15 hours the caller from the 400 block of West 8th Street called back and advised there was a male subject walking in the area wearing a black hoodie who had gone to the location where Chadron PD Officers had earlier recovered the stolen items. Chadron PD Officers responded and were able to make contact with a male subject in the 400 block between Maple and Lake Street.

Chadron PD Officers arrested a 17 year old juvenile from South Dakota in connection with the burglaries that occurred this morning and for being in possession of stolen property. The investigation determined there were three other subjects involved in these early morning burglaries and thefts; Two other 17 year old male juveniles and 18 year old Laney Bacon all of Pine Ridge South Dakota.

“The investigation is still on going and there is a strong correlation to the thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Gordon, Rushville, and Chadron, which resulted in stolen cars, dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, guns and electronics” says Sgt. Chrisman. The 17 year of juvenile is currently being transported to a juvenile detention center in Madison Ne for: burglary, attempted burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and trespassing.

“Chadron PD worked in conjunction with the Pine Ridge PD and was able to obtain the following photo of 18 year old Laney Bacon who is being sought in connection to these early morning burglaries and the thefts that occurred in Chadron several weeks ago. We are requesting help with locating Laney Bacon who is believed to be back on the Pine Ridge area, possibly in a stolen black Chevy Equinox. If you know where Laney Bacon is or have information related to these crimes please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately or you can remain anonymous and contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers at www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com and you may be eligible for a reward” says Sgt. Chrisman.