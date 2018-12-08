Early barrage of 3s too much to overcome for CSC women in loss at CCU

Colorado Christian led from start to finish while beating Chadron State in its conference road opener, 79-55 on Friday night in Lakewood, Colorado.

The loss drops the Eagles record to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and the Cougars improve to 4-4 over and 2-0 in the RMAC.

CSC shot 33 percent from the field and 0-11 from the three-point line in the loss. The Cougars finished 26-58 for 45 percent from the field and made nine of their 24 threes.

As a team, the Eagles only had 19 turnovers, resulting in 16 points for Colorado Christian, compared to their season average of 26 turnovers. The Eagles were outscored by 12 points in the first quarter, while shooting 24 percent compared to CCU’s 57 percent, and were down by 24 with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles last field goal happened with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Sarah McGinley had a game high 24 points for the Cougars, followed by Jordan Baer with 16.

Taryn Foxen was the only Eagle in double-digit scoring, with 21 points on 24 shots and 7-8 from the free throw line. Savannah Weidauer finished with a game high 10 rebounds, five of them being offensive.

The Eagles continue RMAC play as they face Regis tomorrow in Denver, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m.