Eagles Win More Matches, Come Up Short in Total Points To Colorado Mines, 20-16

Chadron State College wrestlers won five of nine matches Thursday evening, hosting Colorado School of Mines, yet they were unable to overcome a six-point deficit awaiting at 197 pounds, as the Orediggers picked up the winning points to take a 20-16 victory.

“Obviously, as a coach, you want to win every one,” said coach Brett Hunter , “but the guys fought hard tonight, and gave great effort, and that’s what you want to see. Giving up the six points was hard.”

Starting at heavyweight, CSC began with a win, and also ended with one at 184 pounds, picking up four decisions and a major along the way. However the team was unable to put together enough bonus points to build a large enough margin before 197.

Heavyweight Rulon Taylor handed Mines’ Weston Hunt his third loss of the season and the first to an NCAA Division II opponent, winning by a score of 8-3, but looking dominant from start to finish.

CSC’s Marcus Hutcherson , getting his first start at 125 as a true freshman, then went toe-to-toe with senior Zachary Gracia, dropping an 8-6 decision only after a late takedown. The Orediggers tied the match at three points apiece.

The Eagles won three in a row from 141 to 157. First, Brock Thumm dispatched the winner of last weekend’s Hastings Open, Taylor Gambill, with a 3-1 decision. Next, Chase Clasen dominated the first period and hit a reversal late in the third to preserve an 8-5 win at 149. Finally, Jacob Otuafi, piled up nearfall points and riding time against Mines’ senior 157-pounder Ethan Ruby, to get the Eagles’ only bonus point with a 13-3 major decision. CSC then had a 13-6 lead.

With a loss at 165, the window for team scoring was quickly closing for Chadron State. At 174, CSC’s Heber Shepherd fought through one sudden victory period, nearly scoring a takedown in the final seconds, and two tiebreakers periods, before giving up a takedown in the second sudden victory. His opponent, TJ Shelton, had lost only once this season.

With a one-point deficit in team points, Devin Stork ended the match on a high note for the Eagles at 184. His opponent, Connor Ventura, had dealt him a 13-4 major decision in his first match of the season. The much-improved Stork fought back from a 7-6 third-period deficit to put the Eagles back on top one more time, before the open weight class decided the match.

Chadron State travels to Nebraska-Kearney on Friday, where they will have three duals on Saturday against Northern State, Newman, and Fort Hays State. The three consecutive duals begin at 8 a.m. MT, or 9 a.m. Kearney time.