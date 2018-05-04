Eagles win late-night elimination game to stay alive in RMAC Softball Tournament

Eagles fall to #3 Colorado Mesa, hold off Colorado School of Mines on Day One

The Eagles lost in the opening round to NFCA No. 3 Colorado Mesa, by a score of 3-0, before bouncing back to eliminate fifth-seed Colorado School of Mines in a game that lasted until after 11:30 p.m.

Chadron State College pitcher Jessica Jarecki threw a pair of four-hit games, recording 16 strikeouts, to move CSC’s top single-season strikeouts number to 201.

The strikeouts total also puts Jarecki eighth on the RMAC single-season list.

In the afternoon game, Jarecki held the top-batting team in the nation to four hits in 23 at-bats on its home field. However, the Eagles couldn’t make headway against CMU’s Kimbri Herring, either.

The game remained scoreless through the end of two innings, but a walk and a double in the bottom of the third gave the home team a 1-0 lead.

The 1-0 margin stayed true through five frames, and the fifth was one out from being completed when lightning in the area delayed the game over an hour. When play resumed, Mesa laced a triple and a double, and scored two runs, one aided by a CSC error.

Allie Mason had the Eagles’ only base hit in the game, leading off the fifth with a double. However, CSC could not convert that into a run, with the final two batter striking out.

Chadron State waited until nearly 9:45 to begin its second game, in the elimination bracket, but wasted no time getting on the board in that one. The Eagles broke open a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, on Kayla Michel ‘s RBI double, bringing home Angelica Maples for the score. Mason also had a base hit putting runners on second and third, but the inning ended with two stranded.

CSC’s fifth inning saw its lead increase to 3-0 on four hits. The would-be winning run scored after Alyssa Geist singled and Bailynn Meek ‘s homer brought them both home. Mason and Michel once again hit safely in tandem, but again two were left in scoring position.

Colorado Mines threatened the most in the sixth, stringing together three hits and getting an unearned run after a CSC error. However the defensive play of the game went to Abby Anderson and Michel, who connected on a right field-to-catcher gundown at the plate for out number two in the inning.

Jarecki saved her best for last, fanning all three batters in order in the top of the seventh.

Mason led the Eagle batters going 3-for-3, while Michel was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Meek led with two RBI including the game-winner.

Chadron State has a bit of a rest, getting to wait until 1 p.m. Friday to take the field. The Eagles will await the losing team in the first game of the day between two-seed Colorado Christian University and second seeded Regis University, which takes place at 8:30 a.m.

The winner of the 1 p.m. game plays again in the final game of the day, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament.