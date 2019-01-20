Eagles upset bid falls short on late Pueblo three, 68-67

Jennah Knafelc hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to give the Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves a 68-67 victory on Saturday night in the Chicoine Center over the Chadron State college women’s basketball team.

“We really stepped up tonight and had a lot of fire under ourselves,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “I felt like we were a whole new team tonight.”

The Eagles fall to 3-14 overall and 2-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with the loss. The Thunderwolves improved to 9-8 on the season and 7-4 in league play.

CSC took the lead in the fourth quarter with two minutes and 19 seconds remaining and held it until Knafelc hit the game winning shot. Two Jessica Harvey field goal attempts wouldn’t fall in the final ten seconds for Chadron State, sealing the victory for the Thunderwolves.

Knafelc led both teams with four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Chadron State shot 20 of 51 from the field for 39 percent. CSU-Pueblo finished 33 percent, with 20 makes on 61 attempts. A total of 54 fouls were committed in the game.

The Eagles committed 18 turnovers that were turned in to 18 points for Pueblo. Chadron State scored five points on 10 forced turnovers. CSC had 50 rebounds, 14 more than Pueblo.

Junior Jessica Lovitt scored a career-high 20 points and had 12 rebounds on the night. Harvey finished with 11 points.

“Lovitt had a phenomenal effort tonight,” Raymer said.

Sydni Williams led both teams with 23 points for Colorado State- Pueblo, 13 coming from the charity stripe.

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs travels to Chadron to face the Eagles next Friday, January 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., in the Chicoine.