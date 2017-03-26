Eagles Sweep Black Hills State Saturday

The Chadron State College softball team got two more wins on Saturday, winning 7-3 and 4-3 over Black Hills State University in a doubleheader in Chadron.

“Black HIlls State always plays us tough,” said CSC Head Softball Coach Rob Stack. “It’s become sort of a rivalry. We would have liked to have more separation from them, but at the end of the day we got the ‘W’, and that’s what matters.”

The two teams battled to a scoreless three and a half innings in game one. Kendyl Moody broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fourth, advancing to third on a passed ball, then reaching home on an errant throw by the catcher.

The Eagles hit long bombs in the fifth and sixth, providing fireworks that gave them a 7-0 lead going into the seventh. Sheyann Ludwig provided a two-run shot in the fifth inning, while Zoe Humphries , Ellie Owens , and Taylor Bauer rained homers in the sixth.

Three hits and a CSC defensive error helped the Yellow Jackets to narrow the gap some, but only three runs crossed for BHSU in their final at-bat.

The Eagles against scored first in the second game, on a Ludwig sacrifice which plated Bauer in the bottom of the third.

BHSU tied things up at one apiece in the fourth inning, and then took their first lead of the day in the fifth. The Yellow Jackets, down to their final out of the inning, became aggressive on the basepaths and stole base twice. They also laid down two short base hits which pitcher Kinsley Mason was unable to field in time to make the throws. Black Hills freshman Mackenzie Strong slapped the go-ahead RBI up the middle.

Ludwig scored on an RBI single by Michel to tie the game again 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, and then the air went out of the crowd at CSC Softball Field as BHSU catcher Lauren Lesniak blasted a towering shot to left center to take the 3-2 lead in the sixth.

Allie Mason walked to lead off, followed by singles by Bauer and Courtney Lecher which loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ludwig then sac flied to right for her fourth and fifth RBI of the day. The Eagles took the lead 4-3, and Dallas Magnusson came in to collect her fourth save of the year.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets resume the four-game series on Sunday at 11 a.m.