Eagles Sweep Black Hills State, Move into 4th Place in RMAC

For the second straight season, the Chadron State College softball teams finished its four-game series with Black Hills State University undefeated, after the Eagles won big in a pair of games in Chadron on Sunday.

Chadron State won the morning game 9-3, and got their biggest win of the weekend in the afternoon game, by an 8-1 margin.

Jessica Jarecki and Kinsley Mason both pitched complete games, allowing a total of three earned runs between them. Jarecki advanced her season record to 8-5, while Mason evened herself up at 6-6.

Freshman Sheyann Ludwig went 6-for-12 over the four-game series with four runs scored, seven RBI, two doubles, and a home run.

On Sunday, CSC Head Coach Rob Stack got the early-game separation he wished for on Saturday, as the Eagles piled on all 17 of their runs in the first four innings.

Aspen Eubanks and Allie Mason each homered in the second inning of the first game to answer the home run by Black Hills in the second inning. Taylor Bauer doubled, and Courtney Lecher singled to complete a four-hit, three-run inning for the Eagles.

Another three-run frame in the third, and a two-run homer in the fourth by Zoe Humphries put the Eagles up 9-2.

Black Hills was able to get one more across on a home run by relief pitcher Alex Wiley, but Chadron State’s Jarecki allowed only two hits the rest of the way.

The late game was decided early on as well, with two CSC runs in the first inning and a big inning in the second with six scores.

The Eagles strung together four hits and a walk to get ahead 2-1, after BHSU came out with an aggressive first inning to get one run.

Lindsey Karlin and Kayla Michel each homered in the second, while Ludwig and Allie Mason each had RBI doubles. Taylor Bauer tacked on an RBI single, and just like that, the Eagles were up 8-1.

The elder Mason, in her fourth complete game outing of the season, carried a three-hitter into the seventh inning, where the Yellow Jackets loaded the bases after two outs. She managed to get the final out with three stranded to end the series 4-0 in the Eagles’ favor.

Chadron State evens its overall record at 15-15, and runs its conference tally to 12-7. They are now fourth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings, with a game and a half between them and third-place Colorado Mines and a half-game in front of fifth-place Colorado Christian, who they visit next weekend.