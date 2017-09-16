Eagles Struggle in Home Opener, Face Metro State Saturday

Chadron State College volleyball was defeated 3-0 (10-25,15-25,17-25) Friday evening at home in the Chicoine Center, after giving up 41 points on errors. The Eagles had 23 kills in the match, only two greater than their season low against Arkansas Tech.

“We just didn’t compete tonight,” said CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “We beat ourselves with unforced errors. We didn’t do any of the things we said we were going to do. We need to put this one behind us and use tomorrow to get better.”

Chadron State did not lead in either of the first two sets. The team battled in the third to a 15-15 tie, before allowing the match to slip away with miscues on eight of the final 12 points.

Led by Mountain Lion Taylor Hamilton, who scored 13 points on five total blocks and nine kills, UCCS doubled up the host CSC 48 to 24 on points earned. Libero Aly Morgan had four aces, to pace her team’s eight total service points in three sets.

The bright spot for the Eagles, according to Coach Mullis, were the middles. Timmi Keisel shared the team lead of eight kills with Dominika Senkerikova , while McKenna Hartigan was next, with three. Together Keisel and Hartigan combined for 11 kills with only one attack error.

The Eagles host MSU Denver, the reigning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion, at 6 p.m. on Saturday for Parents’ night.