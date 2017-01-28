Eagles strong first half fades in loss to Thunder Wolves 85-55

The Colorado State University-Pueblo men’s basketball team got 50 of its 85 points in the paint Friday night, while easy baskets were few and far between for the Chadron State College Eagles. Pueblo held the hometown team to just under 26 percent shooting in the second half to extend a narrow halftime lead to an 85-55 final score in the matchup of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams.

CSC used a 4-of-7 first half from three-point range to stay in the game against the consistently accurate ThunderWolves, who average 50.7 percent shooting as a team. The Eagles were also able to leverage 12 trips to the foul line and hit eight of their free throws. CSUP led by only six at the half, 36-30.

Eagle shooters went cold, however in the last part of the game, hitting only 1 of 12 threes, while the visitors went on a 26-4 run out of the halftime break.

For the victors, Mark Williams shot 8-of-10 from the field and 5-of-9 from the free throw stripe to finish with a game high 21 points.

The Eagles’ Darius Polley led his team with 15 points, and grabbed five rebounds. Michael Johnson , in his first game after a two-week hiatus, shot 3-for-3 and finished with 10 points.

New Mexico Highlands visits on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip.