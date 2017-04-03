Eagles Split Opening Doubleheader at CCU, Finish Series Monday

Chadron State College softball fought to win game two in Sunday’s doubleheader 7-3, after dropping game one 3-1 to the Cougars in the noon series opener. The Eagles go to 16-16 (13-8 RMAC), while CCU enters the second day of the series at 21-13 (11-7 RMAC).

Chadron State was held to only five hits and one run in the noon game. They scored their only run in the top of the third, tying the game at 1-1 after Sheyann Ludwig was able to plate Taylor Bauer on a sac fly.

The Cougars quickly broke the tie with two hits in the bottom of the same inning. CCU’s Letty Valenzuela added a solo homer in the sixth, which was the only round-tripper for either team all day. She drove in two of the Cougars’ three runs on the day.

CCU managed to strike out as many Eagle batters as received hits. The Cougar duo of Kelsea Sweeney and Kenzie Mattey walked only one batter in their seven innings, and stranded eight runners on base.

Dallas Magnusson picked up the win for the Eagles in the second game, pitching three and one-third shutout innings after entering in relief for Kinsley Mason with a 3-3 tie, and ending the inning with a strikeout.

CSC junior outfielder Aspen Eubanks was the top hitter for the Eagles, batting 4-for-7 and recording three RBI – all coming in the game two win.

Ludwig scored the first run of the game after laying down a successful bunt single and getting around on a couple of CCU errors. Humphries added a sac fly which brought home another run, and Eubanks got the Eagles to 3-0 on an RBI double.

Later in the top of the sixth, Humphries gave CSC the winning run on a single to center field after Lindsey Karlin doubled to lead off.

The Eagles pushed three insurance runs across in the top of the seventh on three hits. Ellie Owens had an RBI single and Eubanks singled down right field line for the 7-3 win.

The series, crucial for postseason positioning for both teams, and will be decided on Monday with two games beginning at 11 a.m.