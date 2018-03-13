Eagles Split Monday Doubleheader with Regis

The Chadron State College softball thwarted a sweep on Monday at CSC Softball Field taking the final game of the four-game Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference series with Regis University after dropping the morning contest.

Regis won 9-1 in six innings to begin the day, before CSC came back and stole a 7-6 win in the afternoon

“It was great to see our offense get going and help Megan [Horn] out,” said Head Softball Coach Kaley Scearcy . “We have all the confidence in the world in her, and I’m glad she was able to get the win. When we play our game, we can play with anyone, any day. Our team is young, but we make no excuses. The enthusiasm that gives us is definitely an advantage.”

The Eagles struck first in game one, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. After a couple of walks, Angelica Maples singled down the right field line to bring in Kendyl Moody .

The Rangers answered in the third with a pair of singles and a stolen base, yielding the tying run by Jaiden Johnson.

Regis did most of their damage on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, when five hits and four CSC errors gave them a 5-1 lead. They tacked on another three runs in the sixth to get the eight-run advantage necessary to win in a called game.

Jessica Jarecki took the loss to fall to 3-9 on the season, while RU’s Logan Losh improved to 8-4.

In the latter contest, Horn picked up her third win of the season, going the distance in the circle to improve to 3-5 in a tense seven-inning thriller.

Regis went up 2-0 in the second, but the Eagles picked one of those runs back up in the bottom of the inning. Freshman pitcher Bailynn Meek , getting her first lineup start as designated player, took full advantage lining one up the middle for an RBI single to score Ellie Owens , who reached on an error and was advanced by a Francine Boston sac bunt.

In the third, Kendyl Moody , facing a unique defense configuration with no right fielder, sent a solo shot over the right field wall for her first career homer to tie it at 2-2.

Chadron State took the lead for good in the fifth. Meek’s leadoff walk, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Leilani Niccum put pinch-runner Katelyn Eldredge at second. Another base hit by Moody sent Eldredge home, where she scored on a catcher obstruction call. On the next at-bat, Maples’ towering three-run homer to dead center clanked off the scoreboard and put CSC up 6-2.

Regis’s Allisha Martinez hit an RBI single and Johnson put a two-run home run over the wall in the sixth to press the Eagles again in the sixth, at 6-5.

However, Owens hit a blooper through the legs of the shortstop to lead off the bottom of the inning, and later Niccum brought her in with a single to right. That was just enough to cover the difference after the Rangers’ Tori Brown solo homered in the seventh to make it 7-6, which was the final score.

Regis is now 15-9 overall, 10-2 in the RMAC and remains in sole possession of third in the league standings, after Colorado Mesa and Colorado Christian each remained undefeated in league play.

Chadron State fell to 6-15 (4-7 RMAC) and alone in eighth place, headed into a series at sixth-place CSU-Pueblo.

Moody was the leading batter for Chadron State in the four game series with Regis. The junior second baseman hit 5-for-10 with a double and a home run, and tied Owens for the team lead in runs scored, with three. Maples’ four RBI led the team.