Eagles shred Mountain Lions in opening set, UCCS battles back for match win

The Chadron State College volleyball team won set one 25-13, but dropped the next three sets on Friday night, losing to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions 25-13, 18-25, 19-25, 12-25.

Set one saw the Eagles hit .286 and have a 9-1 run to take an 11-4 lead, in route to winning the set. CSC closed the set on a 5-0 run.

The Eagles hit .053 in the next three sets compared to the Mountain Lions’ .354 and never once held the lead in set three and four.

Freshman Aracely Hernandez led the Eagles with 14 kills and setter Madison Webb had 31 assists. Chandler Hageman recorded four blocks in the loss.

Libero Ashton Burditt had 22 digs, for an average of 5.5 a set. Burditt has led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in digs per set since the first weekend of the season.

Alyssa Brinton led the Mountain Lions with 14 kills while hitting .355. Raelynn Edge recorded 41 assists and Jordyn Kinsey had 14 digs.

Josie Russel had a match high five blocks and Lauryn Shockley had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.

The Eagles fall to 7-15 overall and 5-8 in the RMAC.

Tomorrow night at 4 p.m., CSC hosts Colorado School of Mines for senior night and the season home finale.