Eagles Roar Back Several Times, Mines Emerges With Tough Victory

Nicole Archambeau scored 27 points and Emily Bailey was six-of-six from the free throw line in the final nine seconds as the Colorado School of Mines held off Chadron State 77-71 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams Friday night in Chadron.

Mines, now 4-3 for the season, led all the way and had its biggest lead—57-40—with 64 seconds remaining in the third period. But the Eagles tallied the final seven points in the quarter, helping set the stage for an exciting final 10 minutes.

Chadron State whittled the lead to three points in the first 2 ½ minutes of the fourth frame, but the Orediggers rebuilt the margin to 71-60 with 1:55 to play. However, the visitors failed to score again until Bailey sank her string of free throws in the fleeting seconds after the Eagles were forced to foul.

Meanwhile, Chadron State senior Kalli Feddersen , who finished with 22 points, including 13 in the last quarter, scored her team’s final nine in the last 1:13. They came on a 3-pointer and ensuing free throw when she was knocked down on the shot, a driving layup and three more free throws to reduce the margin to two points twice in the last 13 seconds.

That’s when Bailey wrapped up the outcome at the charity stripe, where she was a perfect 10 of 10, for the game despite going 0 of 12 from the field.

Archambeau was 11 of 13 from the line while scoring her season-high 27 points and Elizabeth Tomon was a 4 of 4 there while contributing 12 points for the Orediggers. Mines finished 28 of 34 overall at the line while Chadron State was 18 of 28.

Feddersen grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with her 22 points. Freshman Jessica Harvey added 12 points for CSC, now 2-4 for the season.

The Eagles will be back in action at home Monday night, when Colorado Christian visits.