Eagles Ring in New Year With Comeback Victory Over Adams State

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit in the final seven minutes to edge Adams State 60-59 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest New Year’s Eve in Chadron.

The Eagles had never led and shot just 29 percent (13-45) from the field through the first three quarters, but made eight of 12 field goal tries in the fourth period to win for the third time this season.

Senior Erin Graham and freshman Kylah Collins sparked the winning rally by combining for 18 points in the last period.

That’s when Graham made all four of her shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, for 10 of her final 12 points. Collins added three layups, two of them in last two minutes, and a pair of free throws for eight of her 14 total points.

The Eagles also got 15 points and 10 rebounds, both game-highs, from reliable Kalli Feddersen and 10 points from Leticia Rodriguez . Both also were credited with four assists. Graham handed out seven assists.

Adams State was led by DeShea Wilkes and Cydney McHenry, with `12 and `11 points, respectively. Both Briana Reyna and Nicole Broyles-Mortensen contributed nine. Wilkes and Reyna each had eight rebounds.

The Eagles are now 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the RMAC. Adams State falls to 1-10 and 0-8.